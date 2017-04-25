Ullink launches automated post trade data management solution

Richard Bentley, Ullink

Ullink, a provider of electronic trading and connectivity solutions, has launched a fully automated post-trade data management solution called UL PUBLISHER, enabling market participants to report transaction data to relevant regulatory authorities, meet upcoming MiFID 2 regulation and create a centralised view of post-trade data across multiple asset classes and front-office electronic trading systems.

With the introduction of MiFID 2 in January 2018, firms face new challenges in collecting, validating, enriching, submitting and tracking order and trade data across asset classes and front-office trading systems. For transaction reporting, MiFID 2 introduces requirements for more than 60 new data items to be reported, imposes new reporting logic, and places responsibility on both buy-sides and sell-sides to report under different reporting scenarios. New reporting destinations - or Approved Reporting Mechanisms (ARMs) - are also being created introducing new connectivity and integration requirements.

To address this, Ullink's UL PUBLISHER provides a centralised solution for post-trade data management which consolidates and standardises data across front-office trading systems, providing traceability of all actions performed on an order across different front-office order management, risk and execution systems. For transaction reporting, UL PUBLISHER connects firms to a range of ARMs for regulatory reporting of eligible, cross-asset class MiFID 2 instruments, and generates reports in specific formats required by the ARMs. The post-trade data captured and normalised by UL PUBLISHER can also feed a variety of downstream compliance workflows, including best execution, trade surveillance and order record keeping.

Richard Bentley, Chief Product Officer at Ullink comments: "Much of the impact of MiFID 2 on post-trade workflows concerns data - the need to collect, normalise and enrich an extended data set across a variety of front-office systems. UL PUBLISHER provides the means to centralise this process across asset classes in a fully-automated fashion, minimising impact on existing trading platforms and providing a single, consistent data set to feed downstream processes. Collation of order and trade information for transaction reporting via an ARM is only one of the potential application areas of this new solution."