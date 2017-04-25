Investoo Group acquires financial news portal Invezz.com

Adam Grunwerg, Investoo Group

News of the purchase of Invezz; a financial news site and peer review marketplace for CFDs, Forex, Shares and more comes shortly after Investoo Group's purchase of 100ForexBrokers.com.

Adam Grunwerg, CEO of Investoo Group, said: "It allows us to compete with the big players in the finance industry, while diversifying our product offering into shares, ISAs and other forms of investment services. Next steps include growing our business in new regions and languages such OpcionesBinarias.net."

The Invezz.com acquisition represents Investoo Group's second major acquisition since receiving a 7-figure investment in December 2016. Since then, the London-based team has grown from 3 to 17 employees.

David Merry, Chairman of the Board for Investoo Group added: "Invezz is another great acquisition for the company and is the second in a pipeline full of high-potential deals."