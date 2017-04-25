Percentile launches RiskMine Platform in US

Anthony Pereira, Percentile

New York - Provider of risk management and RegTech, Percentile, has announced the US launch of their modular RiskMine platform designed for trading institutions and Investment Banks. RiskMine enables risk managers to have all of their market, credit, counterparty and liquidity risks in one place, allowing them to focus on effective risk management, rather than spending their time on data management and maintenance.

This launch coincides with Percentile signing a major US bank as well as participation in the UKTI's RegTech mission to New York this week.

Anthony Pereira, CEO of Percentile, commented: "Compliance is a major concern to all financial institutions and current and forthcoming regulations such as BCBS239 and FRTB are pushing risk teams in banks to improve their day-to-day processes and to report in a far more granular way than ever before. This means that banks need to focus on building a scalable, future-proof risk architecture. Every module in our RiskMine platform is designed to simplify that process for our clients."