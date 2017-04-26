BT Radianz Services now available in Verne Global's Icelandic data center

Michael Woodman, BT Radianz

London, UK and Keflavik, Iceland - Verne Global has announced the availability of a range of BT Radianz connectivity and hosting services at its data center in Iceland.

Strategically located between key North American and European financial centres, the Verne Global data center will provide members of the Radianz Cloud community with an additional choice of location.

Iceland is unique in its abundance of low cost geothermal and hydro-electric energy sources complemented with year-round free cooling. This allows Verne Global to present a solution for financial services firms looking to reduce costs and carbon emissions, particularly for power-hungry technologies such as high performance computing (HPC) and grid applications.

Michael Woodman, Head of Radianz, BT, commented, "Adding Verne Global's Icelandic venue to our portfolio of more than 20 global data centers provides BT customers with a new breed of connectivity and hosting opportunities where power and cost efficiencies help our customers to optimise their operations at an application level."