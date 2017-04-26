The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

OneMarketData launches OneTick Elastic Analytics

First Published 26th April 2017

OneMarketData introduces new platform for scalable analytics and data as a hosted service.

Leonid Frants, OneMarketData

OneMarketData, the creators of OneTick, the solution for event stream processing and tick data management, have announced the launch of OneTick Elastic Analytics, a new platform for scalable analytics and data as a hosted service. This offering aims to show how cloud capabilities can support faster analytics, back-testing and client reporting by leveraging elastic cloud resources to support business decisions, compute-heavy processes and development projects.

"Over the past several years, and particularly since we began providing hosted solutions, the demand among our customers for a public cloud offering has been tremendous," said Leonid Frants, President and Founder of OneMarketData. "It's clear to see why - the rapid elasticity gives users an ability to scale massive computing power to their demands in a way that would simply be unimaginable a decade ago."

OneTick Elastic Analytics is a managed service of normalized and cleansed exchange and OTC data and analytics to support backtesting, algo development, transaction cost analysis, technical studies and charting. It provides on-demand analytics for creating custom datasets using OneMarketData's enterprise data management.

