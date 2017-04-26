MarketAxess goes live with MDX Technology to enhance open trading

Paul Watmough,, MDX Technology

London and New York - MDX Technology (MDXT), a provider of real-time data distribution solutions, has announced that MarketAxess, the provider of an electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities and of market data and post-trade services, has gone live with the MDXT data distribution platform for distribution of market data and collection of axes.

Paul Watmough, CEO, MDX Technology said: "The MDXT data distribution platform helps MarketAxess' clients connect through common productivity tools like Excel, enhancing MarketAxess Open Trading with full end-to-end data distribution capabilities. MarketAxess users now have access to more data through a solution that is easy to install and is secure for subscribing to market data and publishing axes."

By implementing the MDXT data distribution platform, MarketAxess participants can now subscribe to a range of data sets, including Axess All and Composite Price, with others to be added. These data sets are delivered in real time to their tool of choice, typically Microsoft Excel, in which they can perform their analytics. The solution also provides counterparties with the ability to post axes from the same environment to the MarketAxess trading system - all via the same MDXT platform.