trueEX hires former Deutsche Bank executive Yoshida

New York - trueEX, the swaps execution and processing firm, has hired a seasoned industry executive to help oversee growth of its swap execution facility. Chris Yoshida, former head of Rates Sales at Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley, will spearhead sales, marketing and strategy for trueEX, joining CEO Sunil Hirani and President & COO Karen O'Connor on the executive team.

Yoshida was previously Global Head of Rates Sales at Deutsche Bank. Prior to this, he headed EMEA Rate Sales at Morgan Stanley, where he worked for 11 years.

"trueEX is a once-in-a-career opportunity to enact meaningful change in the industry. So I'm excited to share the vision of a future that thrives on delivering fast, integrated technologies to help clients better manage risk across rates products," said Yoshida.

Twenty-four global dealers provide liquidity on the trueEX platform to more than 80 top-tier buy-side firms. Many additional US, European, Canadian, Scandinavian and Australian dealers are in advanced stages of on-boarding, as well as 25 top-tier buy-side firms.