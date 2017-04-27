Colt opens Marseille point of presence

Tim Passingham, Colt

London - Colt Technology Services has opened a point of presence (PoP) in Marseille.

With IP traffic in the Middle East and Africa set to grow six-fold from 2015 to 2020 to 10.9 Exabytes per month, and IP traffic in Asia Pacific set to grow three-fold to 67.8 Exabytes per month over the same period, Colt is directly addressing customer demand for both point-to-point and geographically diverse high bandwidth transit between Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

Tim Passingham, Vice President, Wholesale at Colt said: "Marseille is an important landing station for a large number of key subsea cables, making it a gateway to and from Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific. With the recent landing of two new cables in the Marseille facility and the strong projected growth for internet traffic in the African, Middle East and Asian regions, Marseille will be an increasingly important strategic hub for our wholesale customers."