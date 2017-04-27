Broadridge appoints Global Chief Marketing Officer

Deborah A. Bussière, Broadridge

New York - Broadridge Financial Solutions has appointed Deborah A. Bussière as Global Chief Marketing Officer, effective May 8.

In this role, Bussière will be responsible for directing Broadridge's global marketing functions, including execution of the company's brand strategy, product marketing efforts, corporate communications, and digital and social media marketing. She will report to Chris Perry, President of Global Sales, Marketing and Client Solutions, Broadridge.

"I'm thrilled to join a world class team and contribute to the evolution of the Broadridge brand and the expansion of our market share," Bussière said. "Broadridge stands apart as an industry leader, for its scale of capabilities and its breadth and depth of services, as well as, being a leading developer of innovative solutions, such as our blockchain-based proxy applications and our digital communications network.

Previously, she was Chief Marketing Officer for EY, a role in which she directed strategy, vision and execution for all marketing, communications, digital and social media, public relations and client event functions across the Americas. Bussière also held several senior roles at EY including leading the Global Financial Services marketing team and acting as the Americas Financial Services Business Development Operations Leader.