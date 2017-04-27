Infosys launches Integrated Artificial Intelligence Platform

Vishal Sikka, Infosys

Palo Alto - Infosys, a provider of consulting, technology, and outsourcing services, has announced the launch of Infosys Nia, an Artificial Intelligence Platform building on the capabilities of the company's first-generation AI platform, Infosys Mana, and its Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution, AssistEdge.

Infosys' first-generation AI platform was about IT, simplification, efficiency and cost. Capabilities included socialization of organizational knowledge, deep analytics, service automation, automated incident root cause analysis and others. The next generation platform, Infosys Nia, tackles forecasting revenues, forecasting what products need to be built, understanding customer behavior, understanding the content of contracts and legal documents, understanding compliance, and fraud.

Features of Infosys Nia include:

Infosys Nia can improve order-to-cash process by creating a real-time risk profile to customize the collection strategy, expedite resolution of disputes, predict anomalies, prevent disputes, and enable visibility and forecasting of cash flow to reduce days sales outstanding (DSO).

Infosys Nia can predict variability in manufacturing and material cost, while also reducing product development cycle times.

Infosys Nia can create knowledge models of multiple, complex labor contracts with an on-demand, self-service conversational interface to operationalize the knowledge.

Infosys Nia can create a customer genome based on internal and external data sources to help develop targeted messaging, accurately identify upselling and cross-selling opportunities, offer personalized solutions, and improve customer satisfaction.

Dr. Vishal Sikka, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys said: "Nia, the next generation of our AI platform now takes our purposeful approach to AI, one in which technology serves to amplify people and empowers them to work in new ways, to new heights. When we bring this together with our unmatched ability to educate and train in AI techniques and emerging technologies, we now have the platform, the services and the skills, to deliver new unprecedented value to our clients."