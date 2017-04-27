17 new UK companies join LSE's ELITE

Umerah Akram, ELITE

London Stock Exchange Group has announced that its international business support and capital raising ecosystem, ELITE, is welcoming a further 17 UK companies, bringing the total number of UK businesses in the ELITE community to over 100.

The 17 new companies represent a diverse range of sectors. Household names include the UK's largest network for parents, Mumsnet, online investment management service provider, Nutmeg and British manufacturer of hybrid airships, Hybrid Air Vehicles.

The new group brings the total number of businesses in the community to over 520, from across 26 countries and 36 sectors, generating over £35 billion in combined revenues and accounting for over 180,000 jobs across Europe and beyond.

Umerah Akram, Head of ELITE UK said: "ELITE is committed to giving the British business stars of the future the very best chance to succeed, providing them with access to appropriate expertise and capital. It is a unique, strong community of the best and most dynamic entrepreneurs, advisers, investors and business school academics from the UK, Europe and around the world."

Deatils of the new ELITE UK companies can be found online: www.elite-growth.com