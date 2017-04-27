Unitas Global and Equinix to deliver bundled hybrid cloud offering

Greg Adgate, Equinix

Los Angeles and Redwood City, California - Unitas Global, the enterprise cloud solution provider, and Equinix, the interconnection and data center company, have announced a collaboration to deliver bundled hybrid cloud services to the enterprise.

Through this offering, enterprises gain turnkey access to a fully managed hybrid cloud service, eliminating the need to build and operate their own IT infrastructure. Based on the Unitas multi-cloud orchestration system and available across all 150 Equinix data centers, the solution combines Unitas Global's managed cloud design and deployment services together with Equinix colocation and interconnection solutions, including Performance Hub and Equinix Cloud Exchange.

The bundled solution delivers unique service offerings that include space, power, network, compute, storage, cloud software, Equinix Cloud Exchange direct cloud connections, cross-connects, bandwidth, and management-all dedicated to a single client, offered at one monthly price, and managed by a single vendor. As part of the solution, customers can also deploy an Equinix Performance Hub.

Unitas' multi-cloud orchestration system connects to Platform Equinix, enabling on-demand, customizable options for enterprises leveraging hybrid cloud solutions as part of an Interconnection Oriented Architecture (IOA). Equinix customers gain access to a cloud enablement process that decreases time-to-market and provides management capabilities to handle business-critical workloads and multiple application requirements.

All solutions are customizable with migration, network management, security, disaster recovery, and additional managed service solutions.

Greg Adgate, vice president of global technology partners and alliances, Equinix said:"By providing hybrid cloud solutions as a fully managed service, this new offering allows customers to focus on their business applications leveraging a true end-to-end hybrid cloud deployment model."