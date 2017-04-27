Visible Alpha announces two senior hires

New York and London - Visible Alpha has announced two senior sales and relationship management hires to support the company's expanding client base. Growth in clients and platform contributors has been driven by the acquisition of ONEaccess, partnerships with other solution providers, and new product launches, such as the Visible Alpha platform and ONEaccess MiFID II Research Valuation Solution.

Recent additions to Visible Alpha's sales and relationship management team include: Mark McNerney - Mark joins as Head of Sales, EMEA with responsibility for expanding and servicing the growing client base in the region. Previously, Mark spent three years at Fitch Solutions where he was Global Head of Strategic Partnerships and eight years at the investment research house, BCA Research, where he led the EMEA institutional sales team.

Janet Stemberger - Janet joins as the Head of Relationship Management and Client Development. Her previous experience includes six years at S&P Global and twelve years at Thomson Reuters in senior sales and global key account management roles.