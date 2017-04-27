IHS Markit joins Chamber of Digital Commerce to support blockchain advancement

Jeffrey Billingham, IHS Markit

New York - IHS Markit, the provider of information, analytics and solutions, has joined the Chamber of Digital Commerce, a global trade association that promotes the understanding, acceptance and use of digital assets and distributed ledger technology (DLT), also known as blockchain technology.

As a Chamber member, IHS Markit will work with other firms to support legislative and regulatory efforts for DLT in financial markets. IHS Markit can provide expertise on the complex requirements of OTC derivatives, trade confirmation and lifecycle management, data governance and technology infrastructure to the Chamber.

"We see opportunities to use DLT to help our clients reduce operational risk and cost, use collateral more efficiently and fundamentally change the risk profile of complex financial products," said Jeff Billingham, vice president at IHS Markit. "We are pleased to support the Chamber in advocating for policies that help realize these goals while fostering higher levels of trust in global financial infrastructure through technology innovation."