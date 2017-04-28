AMF creates FinTech lab, partners with R3

The Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector, has announced the creation of its Fintech Lab.

The Lab will be accessible to all AMF staff who contribute to the various projects of the Fintech Working Group. The objectives will be to:

Deepen and update the AMF's knowledge of new technologies;

Explore how the AMF itself can better use new technologies to improve its business processes;

Provide advice and insight with respect to a review of the regulatory framework and to the regulatory sandbox initiatives implemented by the Canadian Securities Administrators;

Anticipate the AMF's needs regarding the latest expertise and computer systems.

The Fintech Lab's mandate is to study new technologies rather than the business models that are based on them. It will therefore serve as a think tank, equipped with exploration tools, whose purpose is to provide the AMF with the knowledge it requires to fully carry out its role as a regulator in an increasingly digital environment.

Talent incubator

The Fintech Lab's activities will be divided into various projects. The AMF will draw on university students in engineering and technology as interns assigned to its Lab projects, under the supervision of one or more members of the Fintech Working Group. The first two interns will take up their duties in May 2017.

Partnerships with key players

The AMF has also announced the signing of a partnership agreement with R3, an innovation firm which has established a consortium of financial institutions for developing and applying blockchain technology in the financial services industry. The firm has also invited regulators to join the consortium in order to address the regulatory issues of the new technologies adopted by these institutions.

By joining the consortium, the AMF will gain access to relevant information about projects undertaken by other regulators, enter into project partnerships and develop its own initiatives in a more timely manner through the contributions of other members.