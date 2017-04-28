Automated Trader Update: Cyber security - expect the unexpected

The UK's FCA advised us to expect the unexpected in cyber security from now onwards. The FCA is also facing calls to put its own house in order regarding leaks of UK economic data. Less unexpected is news that Deutsche Bank has been up to its old tricks, find out more here: Deutsche Bank fined by the Fed for manipulating FX markets via chatrooms.

All Automated Trader online news is available to readers here, and all articles here: issue 42, issue 41, and issue 40.

Industry news

The European Commission revealed plans for a Blockchain Observatory.

Six major banks joined SWIFT's Blockchain proof of concept trials.

OpenDoor re-booted the US treasury market with a dedicated all-to-all trading platform.

TradAir deployed Amazon's AWS in London.

Products and Services

eZforex_com, Ripple, and StarOneCU announced International Blockchain Payments.

Itiviti introduced a certification solution for FIX order flows.

OneMarketData launched OneTick Elastic Analytics.

Ullink revealed an automated post trade data management solution.

ITG is to offer conditional orders for POSIT Alert in Europe.

Aquis Technologies and LiquidMetrix partnered to offer analytics.

People in the news

DTCC named four new members to its Board of Directors.

Redline appointed Patrick Lau as Director of EMEA Sales London.

HKEX and LME announced new LME Chief Executive and leadership structure.

State Street added to its institutional investor services team.