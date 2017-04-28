Hotspot appoints Head of FX Liquidity Analysis

New York and London - Hotspot, a CBOE Holdings company, and a market for institutional foreign exchange (FX) trading, has announced Jon Weinberg's appointment as Head of FX Liquidity Analysis.

Weinberg, who was previously the Head of Liquidity Management within the FX e-trading group at UBS, takes a newly-created role at Hotspot. He is responsible for creating data analytics intended to improve and enhance the trading experience of Hotspot' participants. Based in London, Weinberg reports directly to Bryan Harkins, Head of U.S. Equities and Global FX at CBOE.

Prior to joining UBS, Weinberg spent four years as a FX Quantitative Electronic Trader at KCG. Before that, he was a Quantitative Analyst at Morgan Stanley, also in a spot FX e-trading group, and a Foreign Exchange Options trader and Quantitative Analyst at BNP Paribas.