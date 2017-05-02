ICE completes Atrium purchase

Lynn Martin, ICE Data Services

Intercontinental Exchange has completed its all-cash acquisition of TMX Atrium, the extranet and wireless information services business, from TMX Group. The transaction was announced in February and the terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The financial impact of the transaction will be immaterial and was included in ICE's financial guidance for 2017.

Lynn Martin, President and COO of ICE Data Services said, "We're excited about the addition of Atrium to the portfolio of services offered through ICE Data Services. As part of SFTI, Atrium will expand our global offering and will add the lowest-latency connection between Toronto and New York, a key hub for North American market participants. We look forward to working with customers and offering access to market information using low-latency, highly resilient connectivity from trading venues around the world."