Redline announces new feed handler for Quincy

Stéphane Tyč, Quincy Data

Redline Trading Solutions, the provider of market data and order execution systems for automated trading, has announced its new feed handler for the Quincy Extreme Data (QED) feed. QED is distributed by Quincy Data via McKay Brothers' microwave links from 18 co-location centers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

"The global footprint of QED points of presence leveraging microwave transmission technology, combined with Redline's ultra-low latency InRush feed handlers, provides an integrated market data solution for latency-critical trading applications," said Mark Skalabrin, CEO of Redline. "When layered with Redline's Order Execution Gateway, customers gain a fully normalized ultra-low latency end-to-end trading framework."

"QED's growing adoption demonstrates that traders and risk managers increasingly equate 'quality market data' with the lowest latency data available," said Stéphane Tyč, Co-Founder of Quincy Data LLC. "Redline's support of QED brings a new choice to firms needing a full tick-to-trade solution optimized for speed," he adds.