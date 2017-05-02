BT completes acquisition of IP Trade
Acquisition to improve BT customers' ability to unify trading and control room communications.
BT has completed the acquisition of IP Trade, a provider of unified communications and collaboration solutions for trading floor environments and command-and-control dispatch centres, following approval by the UK's Competition & Markets Authority (CMA).
As announced on February 1, the acquisition of IP Trade ia intended to improve BT customers' ability to unify trading and control room communications:
- Teams will be able to collaborate across complex, global communities more effectively, using a blend of speech, video and messaging with a range of fixed and mobile devices and applications.
- Technology and operations groups will be able to integrate their enterprise systems with their specialist trading floor and control room IT and combine cloud with on-premise solutions in the way that suits them best.
- Firms will be helped to meet demanding regulatory compliance obligations.