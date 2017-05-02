Broadridge Investment Management Solutions appoints President
First Published 2nd May 2017
Broadridge has appointed Eric Bernstein as President of Broadridge Investment Management Solutions.
Broadridge Financial Solutions has appointed Eric Bernstein as President of Broadridge Investment Management Solutions.
In this role, Bernstein will be responsible for driving our global business growth in investment management solutions, leading day to day and strategic execution of client and market-focused solutions, and world-class service delivery.
Previously, Bernstein spent 17 years in financial technology, leading divisions at Linedata, Sophis and most recently, at eFront.