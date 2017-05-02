Bloomberg receives approval to issue LEIs

Peter Warms, Bloomberg

Princeton - Bloomberg has received approval to issue and maintain legal entity identifiers, or LEIs, as an accredited Local Operating Unit (LOU) of the Global LEI System (GLEIS). Bloomberg joins a network of LOUs accredited by the Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation (GLEIF) to create, assign and maintain LEIs, which are increasingly being utilized by regulators to provide greater transparency into financial markets and lower risk for market participants.

Bloomberg can now issue and maintain LEIs for entities through its LEI request and registration portal: lei.bloomberg.com.

Peter Warms, senior manager of fixed income, symbology and entity content at Bloomberg, commented, ‟The LEI system helps market participants -- both public and private -- access an open source standard for identification that will be used to better understand risk across the global financial marketplace. We're proud to be a part of this global effort to adopt LEIs, enhance the quality of financial data and bring transparency and efficiency to the capital markets.ʺ

Entities will be able to apply for LEIs through the Bloomberg LOU in one of three ways: