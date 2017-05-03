Eurex appoints Romanos Daniel as Chief Innovation Officer
Eurex expands its executive management team.
On May 1, Romanos Daniel took on the role as Chief Innovation Officer at Eurex, the European derivatives exchange which is part of Deutsche Börse Group. As a Member of the Executive Board, he will strengthen Eurex' innovation focus.
Daniel joins from UBS in Hong Kong, where his latest position was Global Head of Legacy Credit Trading and Global Co-Head of Noncore Rates Trading. Daniel holds a PhD in mathematics (University of Cambridge).