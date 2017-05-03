Thomson Reuters and Eka Software announce strategic alliance

Leigh Henson, Thomson Reuters

Eka Software Solutions, the provider of Smart Commodity Management software solutions, has announced a strategic alliance with Thomson Reuters, the provider of news and information for professional markets.

Thomson Reuters commodities data feeds are pre-integrated into Eka's Commodity Analytics Cloud solution, providing data on commodities pricing, including exchange traded commodities, commodity futures, spot information, and the latest market leading news impacting commodities markets.

"Integrating our market data into Eka's Commodity Analytics Cloud further demonstrates our commitment to connect the global financial community in order to enable better informed decisions," said Leigh Henson, global head of commodities, customer and supply chain risk at Thomson Reuters. "Eka's commitment to delivering smart value chains using analytics ensures that its customers will get the most value from our content."