Cybersecurity industry veteran Aftab Afzal joins ZENEDGE to lead EMEA sales

Aftab Afzal, ZENEDGE

Florida and London - ZENEDGE, a provider of cloud-based, artificial intelligence (AI) driven Web Application Firewall (WAF), malicious bot detection and DDoS cybersecurity solutions, has announced plans to increase its presence in EMEA, which currently represents 40% of the company's total revenues.

Mr. Aftab Afzal has joined ZENEDGE as SVP EMEA Sales to spearhead the expansion. This announcement follows the recent infrastructure expansion with data center provider Equinix, including new Mega-POPs in London and Frankfurt to better service European customers.

ZENEDGE's EMEA team consists of a Security Operation Center, and operations teams which provide local time support for European clients including stock exchanges, utilities, and leading e-commerce sites.

"We continue to invest in EMEA in terms of infrastructure and resources as we help organizations prepare for current and future cybersecurity challenges and assist in meeting upcoming regulatory cybersecurity requirements in the UK and continental Europe", said Alp Hug, Chief Operating Officer of ZENEDGE.

Mr. Afzal, who is based in London, has held management positions at Internet Service Providers, end-point protection companies, network security and leading Cloud Security organizations where he has taken a holistic approach to security and helped to define best practices. Most recently, Mr. Afzal held leadership roles at NSFOCUS and Akamai Technologies.

"I am very pleased to join ZENEDGE, a dynamic growth company leading the way in cloud cybersecurity across multiple sectors," said Aftab Afzal, SVP EMEA Sales. "I look forward to strengthening the ZENEDGE EMEA organization to better service our customers."