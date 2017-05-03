Rival integrates with Lime's low latency execution gateways

Tony Huck, Lime Brokerage

Chicago - Rival Systems, a provider of trading and risk management software, and Lime Brokerage have announced an integrated solution combining Rival's front-end trading and algorithmic strategy development software with Lime's low latency execution services.

The new offering enables Rival's clients to access all U.S. equity markets and a range of dark pools via Lime's exchange gateways and equity memberships. The integrated solution enables Rival to provide clients with a comprehensive platform for trading futures, equities and options.

Rival Systems CEO Robert D'Arco said: "Clients can leverage the integrated solution to efficiently execute equity hedge orders, trade synthetic equity spreads and easily integrate equities into their automated trading strategies."

Tony Huck, President and Chief Operating Officer at Lime Brokerage, said: "By integrating Lime's broad connectivity to the equity markets through a low latency gateway, we can deliver a vast array of seamless trading technologies to our respective clients."