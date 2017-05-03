DTCC appoints Val Wotton as Managing Director, DTCC DERIV/SERV

Val Wotton, DTCC

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the post-trade market infrastructure for the financial services industry, has announced that Valentino (Val) Wotton has been appointed Managing Director, DTCC Deriv/SERV, effective August 29, 2017. In this role, Mr. Wotton will be responsible for product development and strategy, reporting to Chris Childs, President & CEO of DTCC Deriv/SERV.

Prior to DTCC, Mr. Wotton served as Head of Post Trade Services and Europe Operations at Barclays. There, he was responsible for the implementation of a strategic global operational model to provide improved service capabilities to clients and internal businesses as well as the design and delivery of an enhanced strategic architecture to achieve automation, process improvement and risk management objectives. Previously, he held several roles at Citigroup. During his career, Mr. Wotton has served on a number of Boards and committees, including DTCC's Deriv/SERV Board, LCH OTC Deriv Net, and the International Swaps & Derivatives Organization's (ISDA) Market Infrastructure & Technology Committee.

Mr. Wotton said, "Over the years, I have been able to gain unique insights into DTCC's derivatives repositories, working alongside my fellow Deriv/SERV Board Members to advise on future product strategy. DTCC has been a key enabler of increased visibility into the derivatives markets, and I look forward to helping the firm continue to innovate around automation, standardization and utilization, while ensuring that our services enable clients to meet their regulatory mandates."