Interxion London to host LMEselect Platform

John Lee, LME

Interxion Holding, a European provider of carrier and cloud-neutral data centre services, has announced that the London Metal Exchange has expanded its footprint at Interxion's London data centre campus with its newly upgraded trading platform, LMEselect.

"Interxion provides the ideal environment for our new LMEselect platform, with best in class power and cooling and excellent cross connect access to the exchange," comments John Lee, the LME's Chief Technology Officer.

In addition to making Interxion London the primary production location of LMEselect for base metals, the exchange will also list its new LMEprecious products on this platform, when they launch on 10th July 2017 (subject to regulatory approval).