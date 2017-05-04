Charles River partners with OTAS

Tom Doris, OTAS Technologies

Boston - Charles River Development has partnered with OTAS Technologies and incorporated OTAS's equity trading analytics in the Charles River Investment Management Solution. The partnership makes OTAS's trade analytics available as a separately licensed add-in to Charles River's portfolio management workspace and combined order and execution management system (OEMS).

"Incorporating advanced analytics from OTAS into the portfolio management and trading workflows provides actionable signals that support instant decision making and improve front office efficiency," said Tom Doris, CEO of OTAS Technologies. "This provides constant insight into what's happening with trades, which improves both transparency and productivity for buy-side firms."