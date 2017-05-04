State Street Global Advisors announces appointments

State Street Global Advisors, the asset management business of State Street Corporation has announced two new appointments: Noel Archard has been named head of global SPDR product, and Seth Morrison has been named head of global SPDR marketing. Both will be based in Boston.

Rory Tobin, co-head of the global SPDR business said: "Both Noel and Seth have strong track records of developing ETF products consistent with client and regulatory requirements. We are delighted to welcome them both to the team, and we look forward to their leadership as we evolve and grow our Global SPDR ETF business."



In this newly created role, Archard will be responsible for product strategy, innovation, range and lifecycle management for the global SPDR ETF business. He will report in to Cyrus Taraporevala, head of the global institutional group, and Tobin. Archard was most recently country head of BlackRock in Canada. Prior to this, Archard held positions at Blackrock and Vanguard, helping to build and establish their ETF programs.



Also in a newly created role, Morrison will be responsible for all marketing activities across the SPDR business in North America, EMEA and APAC. He will report in to Nick Good, co-head of the global SPDR business, and Stephen Tisdalle, chief marketing officer of SSGA.

Morrison joins SSGA from Vanguard where he served as head of Flagship Business Development Group. Previously, Seth spent more than 10 years at Franklin Templeton where he held multiple global executive roles in marketing and product distribution.