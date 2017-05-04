Thomson Reuters offers greater open desktop interoperability on Eikon

Debra Walton, Thomson Reuters Financial and Risk

New York - Financial professionals using Thomson Reuters desktop can now integrate their internal and partner applications through the launch of its Side by Side Integration API.

Side by Side Integration can connect any financial application on the desktop to Eikon, helping users move between different tasks in their workflow. For example, in one click, a buy-side professional can connect Eikon news, charts, and real time applications with other applications on their desktop.

"Allowing the integration of Thomson Reuters news and data with other applications on a single open platform offers our customers a customized, time-saving, and seamless workflow solution." said Debra Walton, managing director, customer proposition, Thomson Reuters. "Leveraging our Eikon and Elektron platforms in the FinTech community gives us the ability to deliver quality solutions to financial markets. We are also delighted to be working with OpenFin as one of new FinTech partners in this effort."

Side by Side Integration allows for external applications to hook into the communications network that Eikon apps use to exchange information. Examples include Instrument Identifiers, Portfolio, or Trade Orders that can be passed between applications.