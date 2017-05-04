RIXML.org creates Interactions Working Group for MiFID II compliance

New York - The new open standard is designed to facilitate the process of capturing the data necessary to comply with MiFID II's requirements for paying for advisory services.

Having determined what information needs to be captured for each inter-firm interaction, the Interactions Working Group is now working to determine the exact tags, tag relationships, and valid values needed in order to best capture this information.

This open standard will cover interaction types, participant types, host and participant details, and location, and will be able to capture everything from one-off meetings to ongoing data feeds.

Jim Ulrich, Executive Director of RIXML.org said:"the RIXML organization is in a unique position to leverage the existing RIXML schema, the deep understanding of how to identify what needs to be captured and transform it into an efficient XML schema, and the long history of productive dialogue among member firms to create an open source standard to comply with the new MiFID II requirements."

Charles Poliacof, Chief Revenue Officer at Visible Alpha said: "As firms begin thinking about their MiFID II compliance strategy and creating a research valuation framework, having an industry standard for consuming interactions data is vital and we are excited to be a part of the team that will be able to deliver this to the community."

RIXML.org anticipates that the new schema will be delivered by third quarter 2017, in order to give firms time to implement before MiFID II's January 3, 2018 effective date.