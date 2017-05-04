Custom Connect launches new Cloud Application Performance service

Olav van Doorn, Custom Connect

Amsterdam - Custom Connect, the data communication provider, said it intends to make the cloud easier to navigate, cheaper, and more reliable with the launch of its Cloud Application Performance service.

Custom Connect will now offer CAP to connect global clouds with one port and fixed, predictable, and transparent pricing and guaranteed bandwidth performance.

Custom Connect's CEO, Olav van Doorn said: "We're shifting away from the rest of the industry that's focusing on their own 'cloud islands' instead of securing cloud network performance for global enterprises. With CAP, you gain full control over your global interconnected clouds, get guaranteed performance, as well as fixed predictable and transparent pricing".