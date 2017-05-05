AxiomSL appoints Peter Tierney CEO APAC

Peter Tierney, AxiomSL

AxiomSL, the provider of regulatory reporting, data and risk management solutions, has announced the appointment of Peter Tierney as CEO of the firm's Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Tierney's most recent role was as the regional head of DTCC's OTC trade reporting initiative and CEO of the Singapore-based OTC data repository (DDRS) in Asia. He is based in Singapore and reports to Alexander Tsigutkin, Global CEO.

In his previous roles prior to joining DTCC, Tierney was part of the executive team that defined and executed Thomson Financial ESG's merger with the DTCC, creating Omgeo. He has also held senior level positions with extranet provider BT Radianz, and at the NYSE Technologies business where he was the Asia COO.

On his appointment, Tierney said, "There is tremendous opportunity in the market to combine a well-established, flexible and scalable data management platform with innovative emerging technologies to drive business benefit and increased ROI from regulatory technology initiatives. AxiomSL is at the forefront of regulatory data technology and I am delighted to be joining such a dynamic team at this exciting time of growth. I look forward to helping our clients navigate this complex regulatory environment with the firm's suite of world-class products."