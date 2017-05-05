OpenFin launches OpenFin Community Edition

Mazy Dar, OpenFin

New York and London - OpenFin has announced the launch of OpenFin Community Edition, giving application developers free access to its operating layer for financial desktop web applications. In addition, OpenFin has open sourced its core technology, in a project called Hadouken, under an Apache 2.0 license.

OpenFin's paid offering powers applications licensed on over 125,000 desktops, including applications from 35 major banks and trading platforms. OpenFin Community Edition provides a free commercial license for applications that don't require enterprise features and support. Separately, the new open source project will enable direct contribution to the operating layer from firms both inside and outside the financial industry.

Firms who have announced they will be supporting the open source project include Microsoft, NodeSource, Barclays, Citadel, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, NEX Group, TP ICAP and Trading Technologies.

"Our new Community Edition provides a better alternative for firms who use open source projects primarily because they are free," said Mazy Dar, CEO and co-founder of OpenFin. "By also open sourcing, we're providing transparency in our architecture, reducing lock-in and enabling direct contribution from the developer community. Both initiatives are part of our commitment to openness and interoperability."

OpenFin Community Edition provides instant deployment, security sandboxing and native desktop experience including windowing, notifications and secure system access. OpenFin Enterprise Edition, which is a paid license, further includes: