Eze enhances Portfolio Accounting module

Bill Neuman, Eze Software Group

Eze Software Group, a provider of investment technology, has added a Reconciliation Summary dashboard to its Eze Portfolio Accounting module. The tool provides an at-a-glance view of all reconciled and unreconciled positions, transactions and cash balance grids to help funds automate the reconciliation process and lower collateral risk. Additionally, Eze has bolstered its fund accounting expertise.

"Reconciliation in today's market is complex, and funds need seamless, effective tools that automate the process. The Reconciliation Summary dashboard makes it easy to see at a glance where they stand at any given point in the day," said Bill Neuman, Managing Director, Product Management.

"Eze Investment Suite's ability to automate our customers' toughest workflows, coupled with unparalleled support by our expert staff, ensures our clients can dedicate their resources to investing, without having to devote significant time and effort to the daily operational tasks that need to get done."