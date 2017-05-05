Jay Clayton sworn in as Chairman of SEC

Jay Clayton, SEC

Jay Clayton has been sworn into office by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy as the 32nd Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

"It is a tremendous honor to lead the SEC and to be sworn in by Justice Kennedy, whom I greatly admire," said Chairman Clayton. "The work of the SEC is fundamental to growing the economy, creating jobs, and providing investors and entrepreneurs with a share of the American Dream. I would like to thank Acting Chairman Piwowar for his leadership, and I look forward to working with my fellow Commissioners and the talented SEC staff to ensure that our markets remain the safest and most vibrant markets in the world."

Mr. Clayton was nominated to chair the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 20, 2017, by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the U.S. Senate on May 2, 2017.

Prior to joining the Commission, Mr. Clayton was a partner at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, where for over 20 years he advised public and private companies on a wide range of matters, including securities offerings, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and regulatory and enforcement proceedings. His experience includes counseling companies in various industries and advising market participants on capital raising and trading matters in the United States and abroad, including while resident in Europe for five years.

Mr. Clayton has authored publications on securities law, cybersecurity, and other regulatory issues. From 2009 to 2017, he was an Adjunct Professor at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, teaching "M&A Through the Business Cycle" each spring semester as well as guest lecturing in other classes and at other institutions.

Prior to joining Sullivan & Cromwell, Mr. Clayton served as a law clerk for the Honorable Marvin Katz of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. A member of the New York and Washington, D.C. bars, Mr. Clayton studied and received degrees in engineering, economics, and law. He earned a B.S. in Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, where he was the recipient of the Thouron Award for post-graduate study in the United Kingdom, enabling him to earn a B.A. and M.A. in Economics from the University of Cambridge. Mr. Clayton received a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.