EBS BrokerTec to be renamed NEX Markets
First Published 5th May 2017
NEX will no longer use EBS BrokerTec, entire business to be known as NEX Markets.
NEX Group has announced that its EBS BrokerTec business which
provides electronic trading technology and services to the
foreign exchange (FX) and fixed income markets, will be renamed
NEX Markets. The business is being renamed to further align with
NEX. The new brand is effective immediately.
Four business lines were created when NEX was launched on 30 December 2016: NEX Markets, NEX Optimisation, NEX Opportunities and NEX Exchange. EBS BrokerTec previously sat as a sub-brand within the NEX Markets business line.
As a result of the rename, NEX will no longer use EBS BrokerTec and the entire business will be known as NEX Markets. The business will retain its current service names for its FX and fixed income platforms; EBS and BrokerTec.
- CEO of NEX Markets, Seth Johnson, and his management team remain in place:
- Tim Cartledge, Global Head of FX and Head of Product, NEX Markets
- Jim Iorio, Global Head of Sales & Head of FX Americas, NEX Markets
- Darryl Hooker, Global Head of Metals and Spot & Head of FX EMEA, NEX Markets
- Jeff Ward, Global Head of NDFs and Forwards & Head of FX Asia, NEX Markets
- Dan Cleaves, Global Head of Fixed Income, NEX Markets
- John Edwards, European Head of Fixed Income, NEX Markets