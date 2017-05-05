EBS BrokerTec to be renamed NEX Markets

NEX Group has announced that its EBS BrokerTec business which provides electronic trading technology and services to the foreign exchange (FX) and fixed income markets, will be renamed NEX Markets. The business is being renamed to further align with NEX. The new brand is effective immediately.



Four business lines were created when NEX was launched on 30 December 2016: NEX Markets, NEX Optimisation, NEX Opportunities and NEX Exchange. EBS BrokerTec previously sat as a sub-brand within the NEX Markets business line.

As a result of the rename, NEX will no longer use EBS BrokerTec and the entire business will be known as NEX Markets. The business will retain its current service names for its FX and fixed income platforms; EBS and BrokerTec.