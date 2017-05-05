Automated Trader Update: Subpoenas for misdemeanors

The US DoJ has reportedly subpoenaed four banks - UBS, BNP Paribas, RBS and Morgan Stanley - over manipulation of 'when-issued' Treasuries'. Meanwhile the FIA and the FIA PTG said they opposed overly prescriptive regulation of automated trading, and the SEC is forging ahead with a proposal on experimentally lowering access fee caps.

Industry news

Interxion London has been selected to host the London Metal Exchange's LMEselect Platform.

The DTCC's repo clearing services gained regulatory approval, and Bloomberg received approval to issue LEIs.

BT completed its acquisition of IP Trade, ICE finalised its Atrium purchase, and SIX Swiss Exchange absorbed SIX Structured Products Exchange.

Products and Services

TriOptima added triCalculate MVA service to its XVA analytics suite.

Thomson Reuters and Eka Software announced a strategic alliance.

Redline provided a new feed handler for Quincy.

AllianceBernstein selected Bloomberg evaluated pricing for US fixed income securities.

Quantopian expanded its online platform to include futures.

People in the news

The DTCC appointed Val Wotton as Managing Director, DTCC DERIV/SERV.

Romanos Daniel joined Eurex as Chief Innovation Officer.

Broadridge Investment Management Solutions named Deborah A. Bussière as President.