McKay Brothers expands European bandwidth services

Francois Tyc, McKay Brothers International

Geneva - McKay Brothers International (MBI) has announced an expansion of its low latency private bandwidth services between the UK and continental Europe. McKay now offers bi-directional private bandwidth service between Basildon and Madrid in less than 18.01 milliseconds round trip

"Madrid is an important financial marketplace in Europe," says MBI Managing Director Francois Tyc. "Traders are keen to access the lowest known latency between Madrid and key trading centers in the UK."

McKay now offers three separate private bandwidth services to Madrid:

Bi-directional service with Basildon,

Receive-only service from Slough-LD4, Basildon and Frankfurt, and

All-fiber bidirectional service with MBI's five UK POPs

MBI's Quincy Extreme Data (QED) service also distributes in Madrid select US, UK and Frankfurt sourced market data covering futures on equity indices, interest rates, energy and metals.