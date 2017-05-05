EEX completes acquisition of Nodal Exchange

European Energy Exchange (EEX) has finalized its acquisition of the Nodal Exchange, which focuses on North American electricity and natural gas trading.

The acquisition gives EEX and its parent company, Deutsche Börse AG, its first footprint outside the realm of European power trading. Additionally, it gives them a CFTC-recognized clearing house.

Nodal is not one the most active of exchanges (trading a few thousand contracts overall per day, as tends to be the case for power trading), but it has shown growth in the last few years.