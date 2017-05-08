Colt PrizmNet connects three top five US brokers

Andrew Housden, Colt

London - The Colt PrizmNet financial extranet said it now connects three out of the five leading brokers in US electronic equity trading.



Over the past year, Colt has expanded the pool of providers available on Colt PrizmNet from 50 to 75, including Ak Investment, Applied Blockchain, Cappitech, and Succession Systems.

The addition of key brokers to Colt PrizmNet provides connectivity to FIX/FAST execution gateways for order routing, management and execution, helping trading firms to reach key liquidity centres and trading counterparties. The financial extranet will also enable clients to reach content hosted in, or being migrated to, the public cloud. Colt PrizmNet also provides access to MiFID II compliance providers, including TRADEcho/Boat and Aquis Exchange.

Andrew Housden, VP of Capital Markets at Colt, said, "We have recently doubled the size of our Capital Markets team in New York as well as making significant expansions in Europe and Asia. This means we now have both the product portfolio and service delivery capability to meet most network infrastructure requirements."