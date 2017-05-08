Neudata names Dr. Robert Benson advisor in London

Robert Benson, Neudata

London - Dr. Benson is an active investor in startup businesses within the financial and data sectors. He will be based in London and will assist the Neudata team in growing its alternative data intelligence platform for hedge fund managers and other institutional investors.

Rado Lipuš, founder and chief executive officer of Neudata, headquartered in London, said: "Rob is a pro at guiding financial data startup companies to their next level of success. He understands the importance of centralizing and synthesizing large quantities of alternative data from multiple sources and making that available to sophisticated investors."

"I have known Rado for several years and I am very excited by Neudata's fresh perspective and unique data platform offering," said Dr. Benson. "I am looking forward to providing support to the business as it builds the most comprehensive and streamlined alternative data platform from which institutional investors can make better investment decisions."

Dr. Benson was the founder of Arete Consulting, London, the structured products financial research and data company and original proprietor of StructuredRetailProducts.com which was sold to Euromoney plc in 2010. Before founding Arete in 2001 he worked at HSBC across a variety of derivatives markets including equity, foreign exchange, and interest rates. Dr. Benson graduated from Queen Mary College, London, with a BSc(Eng) in Mechanical Engineering, and earned both an MSc in Management Science and PhD in Finance from Imperial College, London.