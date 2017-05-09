SEF Tracker online: April data now available

Total trading volume on SEFs averaged $429.2 billion per day during the month of April, down 43.0% from the previous month and 5.2% from April 2016. The decrease in trading volume was driven mainly by a drop in on-SEF trading of interest rate swaps, which was down 45.3% from March 2017 and 7.0% from April 2016.

