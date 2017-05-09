The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

xCelor and CIARA announce strategic partnership

First Published 9th May 2017

Collaboration provides HFTs book building solution to connect direct to exchanges using the ORION HFT server.

Chicago and Montreal - xCelor, a provider of low-latency trading solutions today announced its partnership with CIARA, a tech company specializing in the design of bleeding edge, overclocked ORION HFT servers. This collaboration integrates xCelor's FPGA-based market feed handler PCIe adapters with book building into CIARA's high-performance, low-latency ORION HFT servers. This integration reduces line-rate processing eliminating traditional long tails.

xCelor's and CIARA's collaboration provides a solution to the increasing volume of market data high-frequency traders (HFT) require to place their orders as fast as possible. An integrated SKU provides a plug-and-play solution for traders looking to reduce engineering and CAPEX. This co-innovation provides a single, low-latency solution with a market data feed handler and book building in a server directly connected to the exchange or through the xCelor's XPM1/XPM3 switches.

When using ORION HF servers, users will benefit by leveraging low latency with a plug-and-play solution that includes:

· An FPGA-based, tick-to-trade, low-latency server;

· A normalized order book with efficient interface;

· Support for major stock markets, including: CME, NASDAQ, NYSE, BATS;

· Support for symbol filtering and maintaining the order book.

  • Copyright © Automated Trader Ltd 2017 - Strategies | Compliance | Technology

click here to return to the top of the page