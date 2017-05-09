GreenKey files patent on MiFID II solution: voice to electronic quote

Anthony Tassone, GreenKey Technologies

Chicago and New York - GreenKey Technologies, creator of an artificial intelligence (AI) and voice-driven collaboration tool for financial market participants, has announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has accepted its application for human speech-to-text and subsequent interpretation of spoken financial trades in a fast and accurate manner.

The speech engine, "GreenKey Scribe" is trained on terabytes of financial conversations and allows for human error correction to achieve transcription accuracy. Scribe uses proprietary decoding techniques to transcribe audio up to 10 times faster than other engines and includes natural language processing libraries called Product Class Interpreters to automatically extract relevant data from a conversation.

The tool was designed to help firms comply with MiFID II, which requires the capture of all communications and orders intended to lead to an execution, even if they do not result in a trade. This is especially difficult if the quoting and trading takes place over the phone. With GreenKey's patent-pending speech-to-text solution, quotes and trades can be extracted directly from historical or real-time conversations and then fed into any execution, analytics or compliance system.

Anthony Tassone, Chief Product Officer of GreenKey Technologies, said: "Scribe learns the nuances of each spoken instrument from the error corrections provided by the user, ultimately enabling accuracy levels as high as 98 percent. By voice-enabling the trader's workflow, you can maintain a complete audit trail of all voice conversations searchable by quote as well as voice-populating trade tickets or internal systems up to 10 times faster than typing."