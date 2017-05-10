Aqua Comms adds to executive leadership team

Dublin - Aqua Comms DAC has announced the appointment of two new members to its executive leadership team.

Andy Hudson has been named Chief Networks Officer and Kevin Foley has been named Chief Financial Officer

Most recently, Mr Hudson was the COO of the Bermuda Telephone Company (wholly owned by Digicel).

Prior to joining Aqua Comms, Mr Foley was the Chief Financial Officer for Cable & Wireless Barbados, (Flow), a Liberty Global company.

The new executive leadership team appointments accompany the announcement that Aqua Comms has begun to develop CeltixConnect-2, a diverse, high capacity subsea cable system crossing the Irish Sea from Dublin to Manchester and connecting to the Isle of Man.