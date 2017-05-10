Danske Bank Asset Management adopts Bloomberg's liquidity assessment tool

Chris Casey, Bloomberg

New York - Danske Bank Asset Management has adopted Bloomberg's Liquidity Assessment Tool (LQA) to measure and monitor liquidity risk across asset classes.

Regulatory mandates issued under UCITS and AIFMD require fund managers domiciled in the EU, or that manage funds within the EU, to evaluate and report the liquidity risk of portfolio holdings on a regular basis. Bloomberg LQA provides a standard methodology for calculating liquidity risk across asset classes. It helps firms adopt a systematic approach to measuring and reporting liquidity risk and gives professionals across the organization access to consistent risk data.

"Regulators are now more prescriptive about compliance requirements, urging financial firms to measure and report liquidity risk in a systematic way across their firm," said Chris Casey, Global Head of Bloomberg's Reference and Regulatory Data group. "We're committed to helping Danske standardize its compliance workflow using Bloomberg LQA."

Bloomberg LQA provides coverage for government, agency, corporate and municipal bond securities as well as global equities and ETFs. Bloomberg reference data and evaluated pricing (BVAL) customers can now access the Global Liquidity Score produced by LQA for securities that are part of the customer's regular data requests at no additional cost.