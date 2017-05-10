Thomson Reuters and S&P Global enter strategic transcript data agreement

Mike Chinn, S&P Global Market Intelligence

New York and London - Under the agreement, S&P Global Market Intelligence will become a provider of transcript coverage on both public and private companies including complete coverage of companies in the S&P 500 and other stock market indices to users of Thomson Reuters desktops platforms including Eikon, Thomson One and Thomson Reuters feeds.

Mike Chinn, President of S&P Global Market Intelligence said: "This arrangement speaks to the growth and depth of our data, which is critical for customers who rely on the most comprehensive information to meet their business needs."

As part of this agreement, S&P Global Market Intelligence has increased the company coverage for both Thomson Reuters and S&P customers and added several new tagging fields for transcripts within the Event Driven Alerts (EDA) delivery. This will provide clients with enhanced search options, helping to identify the information required for analysis.

S&P Global Market Intelligence will deliver its transcripts and events data to Thomson Reuters in a machine-readable format through its EDA platform. Additionally, final transcript documents and historical events data will be delivered through Xpressfeed, S&P Global's feed delivery platform.