LiquidityBook appoints Les Vital as Head of Technical Sales

Les Vital, LiquidityBook

New York - LiquidityBook has announced the addition of Les Vital as Head of Technical Sales. The appointment comes as demand accelerates for its POEMS (portfolio, order and execution management system) platform.

Mr. Vital, who brings over 15 years of capital markets experience, will work with LiquidityBook's sales, onboarding, product management and development teams. He will report directly to Sean Sullivan, Chief Revenue Officer.

Mr. Vital joins from Broadridge Financial, where he spent six years as a project manager in its investment management solutions business, working in both New York and London on complex client implementation projects. Prior to that he served in Eze Software's business consulting group, ultimately leading a team that specialized in hedge fund implementations. He began his career at Morgan Stanley, working as both an operations and trading analyst.